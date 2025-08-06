Grand Canyon Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported profit of $41.5 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported profit of $41.5 million in its second quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $247.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Grand Canyon Education expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $258.5 million to $260.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Grand Canyon Education expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.98 to $9.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.1 billion to $1.11 billion.

