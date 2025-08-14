Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 3.75 cents at $3.70 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 3.25 cents at $5.04 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 2 cents at $3.34 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 8.5 cents at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.02 cent at $2.29 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 0.35 cent at $3.46 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.91 a pound.

