Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25 cent at $3.71 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 3.5 cents at $5.05 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 33.5 cents at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 2.48 cents at $2.29 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 4.75 cents at $3.47 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.35 cent at $.92 a pound.

