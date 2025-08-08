Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.84 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.18 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 3 cents at $9.71 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.23 cent at $2.32 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 0.52 cent at $3.49 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.91 a pound.

