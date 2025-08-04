Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.87 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.17 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 9.75 cents at $3.40 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 0.25 cent at $9.75 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.08 cent at $2.24 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle fell by 0.98 cent at $3.34 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.52 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.