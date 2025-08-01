Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.25 cent at $3.90 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 2.5 cents at $5.17 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 3.25 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was unchanged at $9.69 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.9 cent at $2.24 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 1.4 cents at $3.34 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.88 cent at $.90 a pound.

