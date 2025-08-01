Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $3.94 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 4 cents at $5.19 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.54 a bushel. Sept. soybeans lost 1 cent at $9.69 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.28 cents at $2.24 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $3.32 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.33 cent at $.89 a pound.

