Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 2.5 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.10 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 2.75 cents at $10.26 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $2.37 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.62 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.15 cent at $.94 a pound.

