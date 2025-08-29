Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 29, 2025, 9:54 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 2.5 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.10 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 2.75 cents at $10.26 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $2.37 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.62 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.15 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up