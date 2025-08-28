Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $3.82 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 2.5 cents at $5.00 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1.5 cents at $3.05 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.35 cent at $2.39 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 0.85 cent at $3.66 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.15 cent at $.94 a pound.

