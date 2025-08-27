Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 2 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 6.75 cents at $5.03 a bushel. Sept. oats was unchanged at $3.08 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 0.5 cent at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.03 cent at $2.38 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 0.05 cent at $3.65 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.93 a pound.

