Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $3.90 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $5.07 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 3.25 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 12 cents at $10.26 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.47 cents at $2.37 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 7.22 cents at $3.62 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.08 cent at $.91 a pound.

