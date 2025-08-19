Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 4.25 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 4.25 cents at $4.99 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 1 cent at $3.38 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 2 cents at $10.19 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $2.31 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 0.02 cent at $3.51 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.08 cent at $.90 a pound.

