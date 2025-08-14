Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.75 cent at $3.77 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.04 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 2.5 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Sept. soybeans lost 5.5 cents at $10.10 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 2.63 cents at $2.27 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 5.5 cents at $3.41 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 1.88 cents at $.89 a pound.

