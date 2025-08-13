Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.73 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.07 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.34 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.52 cent at $2.29 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was down 0.45 cent at $3.47 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.45 cent at $.91 a pound.

