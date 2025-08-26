Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.87 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.09 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 3.5 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 2.75 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.1 cents at $2.38 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 1.77 cents at $3.65 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 1.9 cents at $.93 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.