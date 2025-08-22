Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $3.88 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.05 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 6.75 cents at $3.17 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 0.5 cent at $10.36 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 3.32 cents at $2.38 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 4.62 cents at $3.63 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 1.1 cents at $.91 a pound.

