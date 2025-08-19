Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $3.79 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $4.98 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 10.5 cents at $3.27 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 0.25 cent at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.03 cent at $2.31 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 1.5 cents at $3.52 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.05 cent at $.90 a pound.

