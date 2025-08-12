Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 3.25 cents at $3.82 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 6.75 cents at $5.08 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1.5 cents at $3.35 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 13.25 cents at $9.79 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.67 cent at $2.27 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 1.25 cents at $3.42 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.07 cent at $.92 a pound.

