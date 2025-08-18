Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.02 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 3.75 cents at $3.37 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 2.25 cents at $10.20 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.17 cent at $2.31 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 3.93 cents at $3.50 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.90 a pound.

