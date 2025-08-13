Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 13.5 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $5.07 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.75 cent at $3.35 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 10.5 cents at $10.23 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.97 cent at $2.30 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 0.9 cent at $3.47 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.42 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.