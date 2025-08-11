Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent at $3.85 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.14 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 4 cents at $3.32 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 7.75 cents at $9.91 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.13 cent at $2.26 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 1.77 cents at $3.41 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.83 cent at $.92 a pound.

