Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.5 cent at $3.85 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.18 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 5.5 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 5.25 cents at $9.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 2.95 cents at $2.33 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 6.85 cents at $3.50 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.95 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.