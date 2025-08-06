Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $3.80 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.75 cent at $5.07 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 2 cents at $3.35 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was unchanged at $9.66 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 2.02 cents at $2.29 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 2 cents at $3.44 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.92 cent at $.92 a pound.

