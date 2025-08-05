Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.25 cent at $3.81 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.08 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 8.25 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $9.71 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 3.47 cents at $2.28 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was down 2.12 cents at $3.40 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 1.88 cents at $.93 a pound.

