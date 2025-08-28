Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 2.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 2.25 cents at $3.87 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 11.25 cents at $5.11 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 5.5 cents at $3.00 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 2 cents at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 2.1 cents at $2.37 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was off 4.2 cents at $3.62 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.53 cent at $.94 a pound.

