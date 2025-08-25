Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 3.25 cents at $3.92 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 3 cents at $5.08 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 2.5 cents at $3.16 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 1 cent at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 2.38 cents at $2.35 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 7.47 cents at $3.55 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.3 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.