Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.75 cent at $3.88 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.07 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1.25 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 14 cents at $10.33 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.08 cent at $2.35 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 0.35 cent at $3.59 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.15 cent at $.90 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.