Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 2.75 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 4.5 cents at $5.10 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 1.5 cents at $3.24 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 4 cents at $10.19 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.15 cent at $2.35 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 0.2 cent at $3.58 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $.90 a pound.

