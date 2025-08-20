Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.80 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.06 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.26 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 1.5 cents at $10.14 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 3.87 cents at $2.35 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 6.55 cents at $3.59 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.35 cent at $.90 a pound.

