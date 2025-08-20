Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $3.80 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 3.75 cents at $5.02 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 5.75 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was unchanged at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.05 cent at $2.31 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 0.18 cent at $3.52 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.65 cent at $.90 a pound.

