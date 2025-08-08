Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.16 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.34 a bushel. Sept. soybeans lost 4 cents at $9.67 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 6.05 cents at $2.26 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was down 8.73 cents at $3.40 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.38 cent at $.91 a pound.

