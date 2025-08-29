Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 10.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 10.25 cents at $3.98 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 6.5 cents at $5.17 a bushel. Sept. oats was unchanged at $3.06 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 11.5 cents at $10.37 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 2.48 cents at $2.40 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 3.68 cents at $3.65 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.58 cent at $.95 a pound.

