Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.89 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 1 cent at $5.08 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.12 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 5.75 cents at $10.31 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.2 cent at $2.37 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 1.2 cents at $3.63 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.