Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent at $3.84 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.07 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.35 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 7.5 cents at $10.23 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 3.93 cents at $2.31 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 7.15 cents at $3.47 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 1 cents at $.90 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.