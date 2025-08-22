Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $3.87 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.06 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.24 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 2 cents at $10.37 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.22 cent at $2.35 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 0.08 cent at $3.58 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.25 cent at $.90 a pound.

