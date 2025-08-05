Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 1.5 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 2.25 cents at $5.14 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 2 cents at $3.41 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 4.75 cents at $9.80 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.02 cent at $2.24 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 0.3 cent at $3.34 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.91 a pound.

