Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 1 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 7.5 cents at $5.03 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 3 cents at $3.05 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.35 cents at $2.40 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 0.7 cent at $3.66 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.45 cent at $.94 a pound.

