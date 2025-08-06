Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 1.5 cents at $3.80 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 2.25 cents at $5.06 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 4 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 2.75 cents at $9.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.33 cent at $2.27 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was up 1.05 cents at $3.41 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $.93 a pound.

