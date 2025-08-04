Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 1.25 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 2.75 cents at $5.20 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 0.25 cent at $3.50 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $9.70 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.22 cent at $2.24 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 1.07 cents at $3.35 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.28 cent at $.90 a pound.

