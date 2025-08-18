Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 3.25 cents at $3.81 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 1.5 cents at $5.05 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 1 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Sept. soybeans lost 4.75 cents at $10.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.15 cent at $2.31 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 0.85 cent at $3.46 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.2 cent at $.90 a pound.

