Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 4 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 3 cents at $5.07 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 4.25 cents at $3.36 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 7.75 cents at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.15 cent at $2.27 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle lost 0.95 cent at $3.40 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.89 a pound.

