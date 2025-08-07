Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 4.25 cents at $3.84 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 8.5 cents at $5.17 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 4.25 cents at $3.37 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 4.25 cents at $9.70 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.02 cent at $2.30 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle was down 0.87 cent at $3.43 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.12 cent at $.92 a pound.

