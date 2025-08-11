Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 1.75 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.15 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 3 cents at $3.36 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 15.75 cents at $9.84 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.15 cent at $2.26 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 1.75 cents at $3.42 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.12 cent at $.91 a pound.

