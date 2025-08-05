Graham: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its…

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Batavia, New York-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $55.5 million in the period.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $225 million to $235 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHM

