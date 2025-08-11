GoPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Monday reported a loss of $16.4…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Monday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period.

