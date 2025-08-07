Goodyear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $254 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.5 billion.

