Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $90.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $218.3 million in the period.

