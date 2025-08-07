Goldman Sachs BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $39.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $39.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $91 million in the period.

