Golden Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $840,000 in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 22 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 39 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUMN

