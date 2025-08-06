Gold Resource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $11.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORO

